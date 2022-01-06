La. Tech, UTSA meet in conference play

Louisiana Tech (11-3, 2-0) vs. UTSA (7-7, 0-1)

UTSA Convocation Center, San Antonio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech visits UTSA in a CUSA matchup. Both teams are coming off of home victories in their last game. UTSA earned a 101-48 win over Dallas Christian on Monday, while Louisiana Tech won 74-73 over Western Kentucky on Saturday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: UTSA’s Jacob Germany has averaged 14.6 points and 5.9 rebounds while Dhieu Deing has put up 14.2 points and 5.3 rebounds. For the Bulldogs, Kenneth Lofton Jr. has averaged 16.3 points and 9.1 rebounds while Amorie Archibald has put up 13.7 points.LEAPING FOR LOFTON JR.: Across 14 appearances this season, Louisiana Tech’s Lofton has shot 58.7 percent.

SLIPPING AT 74: UTSA is 0-5 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 7-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bulldogs have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Roadrunners. UTSA has an assist on 38 of 84 field goals (45.2 percent) across its previous three matchups while Louisiana Tech has assists on 48 of 96 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Louisiana Tech offense has scored 80.1 points per game this season, ranking the Bulldogs 30th among Division I teams. The UTSA defense has allowed 71 points per game to opponents (ranked 200th overall).

