Lafayette 69, American 56

LAFAYETTE (4-11)

Jenkins 4-11 0-1 10, O’Boyle 6-12 1-1 15, Quinn 7-12 3-7 17, Brantley 4-10 6-6 16, Fulton 4-9 0-0 9, Sondberg 0-3 0-0 0, Verbinskis 1-1 0-0 2, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Rubayo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 10-15 69.

AMERICAN (5-13)

Nelson 3-8 2-2 9, O’Neil 4-6 0-0 11, Rogers 4-7 4-5 12, Beckton 2-10 1-3 6, Smalls 4-8 1-5 9, Alexander 3-5 1-1 7, Donadio 1-1 0-0 2, Knotek 0-0 0-0 0, Ball 0-2 0-0 0, Whittaker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-47 9-16 56.

Halftime_Lafayette 37-29. 3-Point Goals_Lafayette 7-25 (Jenkins 2-6, O’Boyle 2-6, Brantley 2-8, Fulton 1-4, Sondberg 0-1), American 5-13 (O’Neil 3-5, Beckton 1-3, Nelson 1-4, Smalls 0-1). Rebounds_Lafayette 26 (Quinn 13), American 36 (Rogers, Alexander 8). Assists_Lafayette 16 (Quinn 7), American 9 (Beckton 3). Total Fouls_Lafayette 16, American 13.

