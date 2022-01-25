Trending:
Lakers’ Davis to return from knee injury against Nets

The Associated Press
January 25, 2022 6:31 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Davis will play for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Brooklyn Nets after missing 17 games with a sprained left knee.

Coach Frank Vogel said there was no set minutes level for the All-Star big man, but the Lakers had a range they wanted to keep him in Tuesday night.

His return is a boost for a team that has played below expectations all season and entered play 23-24, eighth in the Western Conference.

Davis has not played since Dec. 17. The Lakers went 7-10 in his absence.

