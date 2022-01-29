Trending:
Late basket leads Boise State over Fresno State in OT

The Associated Press
January 29, 2022 1:42 am
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Abu Kigab hit a pair of foul shots with 1:03 remaining in overtime to give Boise State the lead en route to a 68-63 win over Fresno State on Friday night.

The Broncos’ Marcus Shaver Jr. made a 3-pointer to even the contest at 53 with 1.8 seconds left in regulation.

Emmanuel Akot posted 16 points, with five 3-pointers, and Shaver had 14 points for Boise State (17-4, 8-0 Mountain West Conference), which recorded its 14th consecutive victory. Max Rice added 13 points and Abu Kigab had 11 points.

Orlando Robinson had 21 points for the Bulldogs (14-6, 4-3). Leo Colimerio and Jordan Campbell each had 11 points.

The Broncos improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs for the season. Boise State defeated Fresno State 65-55 on Dec. 28.

