Late free throw seals Mississippi State win over No. 24 Bama

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Andersson Garcia made a free throw with 3.7 seconds left and Iverson Molinar had a game-high 24 points for Mississippi State, which held off No. 24 Alabama 78-76 on Saturday night.

Alabama was looking to rebound from its 81-77 loss to rival No. 4 Auburn on Tuesday, but Keon Ellis missed a long 3-pointer just before the buzzer. Jaden Shackelford led Alabama (11-6, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) with 17 points, while Ellis and Darius Miles each had 14 and Charles Bediako had 11 points.

The Bulldogs (12-4, 3-1 ) beat the Crimson Tide for the fourth time in the last five meetings in Starkville. Molinar also had six rebounds and four assists, while Garrison Brooks had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Shakeel Moore added 15 points.

The first half was a back-and-forth affair featuring 15 lead changes and five ties. Mississippi State held a 36-33 advantage late in the half, but Alabama closed the half on an 8-1 run and held a 41-37 advantage at halftime.

A combined 25 fouls were called in the first half for 32 free-throw attempts.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama: The Crimson Tide has lost three straight games for the first time under coach Nate Oats. After opening SEC play with two wins, the Tide dropped their last two road games.

Mississippi State: Tolu Smith, last season’s leading SEC rebounder, was back on the court Saturday for his first appearance since Dec. 29th. He fouled out in 20 minutes.

UP NEXT

Alabama: Hosts LSU on Wednesday night.

Mississippi State: At Florida on Wednesday night.

