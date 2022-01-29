Late layup by Thompson carries Butler over Georgetown

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Aaron Thompson made a layup with 1:06 left to give Butler the lead en route to a 56-53 win over Georgetown on Saturday.

Chuck Harris followed a Hoyas turnover at 45 seconds with a pair of foul shots with 16 seconds left to help secure the win for the Bulldogs.

Georgetown’s late 3-pointer was off the mark.

Simas Lukosius came off the bench to score 13 points to lead the Bulldogs.

Bryce Nze had 12 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for Butler (11-10, 4-6 Big East Conference). Aaron Thompson added 12 points.

Aminu Mohammed had 16 points and six rebounds for the Hoyas (6-12, 0-7), who have now lost eight games in a row. Donald Carey added 12 points. Dante Harris had six rebounds.

Butler defeated Georgetown 72-58 on Jan. 13.

