On Air: This Just In
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

LeBron James, Anthony Davis out vs. Hornets with injuries

STEVE REED
January 28, 2022 6:32 pm
< a min read
      

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been ruled out Friday night against the Charlotte Hornets.

James will miss his second straight game because of left knee soreness, and Davis is out with right wrist soreness. Malik Monk (left groin soreness) and Kendrick Nunn (right knee bone bruise) also are out for the struggling Lakers.

Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley, who were both listed as questionable on the injury report, will start.

James sat out Thursday night in a loss at Philadelphia. Davis had 31 points against 76ers.

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

Charlotte’s Kelly Oubre Jr., who had 39 points on 10 3-pointers in a 158-126 win over Indiana on Wednesday night, will be a game-time decision due to a left ankle strain.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|25 Future of Education Technology...
1|27 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ulysses S. Grant Memorial near the U.S. Capitol