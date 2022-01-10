Lehigh 77, Holy Cross 69

HOLY CROSS (3-13)

Coulibaly 2-3 0-1 4, Gates 7-17 7-8 21, Luc 6-16 4-5 17, Montgomery 1-8 0-2 2, Martindale 0-7 0-0 0, Humphrey 4-9 5-5 15, Townsel 3-3 2-3 9, Dorsey 0-2 1-2 1, Kenney 0-1 0-0 0, Rabinovich 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-68 19-26 69.

LEHIGH (5-11)

J.Wilson 2-8 1-4 6, Lynch 2-2 0-0 4, Higgins 4-8 2-2 12, Taylor 4-7 4-6 15, Whitney-Sidney 3-9 3-4 9, M.Wilson 5-11 5-6 17, Parolin 4-6 4-4 12, Fenton 1-3 0-0 2, Betlow 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 19-26 77.

Halftime_Lehigh 35-26. 3-Point Goals_Holy Cross 4-18 (Humphrey 2-6, Townsel 1-1, Luc 1-4, Dorsey 0-1, Martindale 0-3, Montgomery 0-3), Lehigh 8-18 (Taylor 3-4, Higgins 2-4, M.Wilson 2-4, J.Wilson 1-3, Fenton 0-1, Parolin 0-1, Whitney-Sidney 0-1). Fouled Out_Taylor. Rebounds_Holy Cross 31 (Gates 9), Lehigh 41 (Taylor 12). Assists_Holy Cross 8 (Luc 2), Lehigh 13 (J.Wilson, Higgins, Parolin 3). Total Fouls_Holy Cross 17, Lehigh 19. A_482 (6,000).

