Lehigh 84, Army 71

ARMY (12-9)

Mann 6-10 3-5 16, Peterson 1-3 4-5 6, J.Caldwell 4-9 7-10 15, Duhart 4-6 1-2 9, Rucker 7-15 2-3 18, Cross 1-5 0-1 2, Dove 1-1 0-0 2, I.Caldwell 1-1 1-1 3, Small 0-1 0-0 0, Naess 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 18-27 71.

LEHIGH (8-13)

J.Wilson 5-10 0-0 12, Lynch 4-6 1-1 11, Higgins 5-10 1-1 13, Taylor 6-12 0-1 16, Whitney-Sidney 7-10 4-5 19, M.Wilson 2-3 0-1 5, Betlow 1-4 0-0 3, Fenton 1-2 0-0 3, Parolin 1-1 0-1 2, Tan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-58 6-10 84.

Halftime_Lehigh 33-30. 3-Point Goals_Army 3-14 (Rucker 2-5, Mann 1-2, Duhart 0-1, Small 0-1, Naess 0-2, Cross 0-3), Lehigh 14-30 (Taylor 4-8, Lynch 2-3, Higgins 2-5, J.Wilson 2-5, Fenton 1-2, Whitney-Sidney 1-2, M.Wilson 1-2, Betlow 1-3). Rebounds_Army 25 (Peterson 6), Lehigh 27 (Lynch, Taylor 7). Assists_Army 10 (Mann, Duhart 3), Lehigh 21 (J.Wilson 5). Total Fouls_Army 16, Lehigh 21. A_744 (6,000).

