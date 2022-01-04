Lehigh 85, Colgate 81

COLGATE (4-10)

Records 1-2 0-0 2, Cummings 6-13 4-6 16, Ferguson 7-14 2-3 18, Richardson 8-13 0-0 20, Moffatt 3-8 2-2 8, Woodward 5-10 1-1 11, Louis-Jacques 1-1 0-0 2, Thomson 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 33-64 9-12 81.

LEHIGH (4-10)

J.Wilson 9-9 0-0 20, Lynch 5-13 0-0 11, Higgins 8-13 5-6 23, Taylor 3-11 0-0 6, Whitney-Sidney 4-9 0-1 8, Fenton 3-6 4-4 12, Betlow 1-2 0-0 3, Parolin 1-3 0-0 2, Knostman 0-1 0-0 0, Alamudun 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-68 9-11 85.

Halftime_Lehigh 44-38. 3-Point Goals_Colgate 6-16 (Richardson 4-4, Ferguson 2-5, Cummings 0-3, Moffatt 0-4), Lehigh 8-21 (J.Wilson 2-2, Fenton 2-3, Higgins 2-6, Betlow 1-2, Lynch 1-4, Knostman 0-1, Whitney-Sidney 0-1, Taylor 0-2). Rebounds_Colgate 37 (Richardson, Woodward 7), Lehigh 28 (Lynch 10). Assists_Colgate 10 (Cummings 4), Lehigh 19 (J.Wilson 5). Total Fouls_Colgate 14, Lehigh 13. A_563 (6,000).

