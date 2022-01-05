Lehigh, Army eye conference win

Lehigh (4-10, 2-0) vs. Army (8-6, 2-0)

Christl Arena, West Point, New York; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh squares off against Army as both teams look to remain unbeaten in Patriot League games. Each team has two wins in conference play this season. Lehigh beat Colgate by four at home in its last outing. Army is coming off a 96-89 road win over Bucknell in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Mountain Hawks are led by Evan Taylor and Jeameril Wilson. Taylor has averaged 12.8 points and 5.9 rebounds while Wilson has put up 12.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. The Black Knights have been led by Jalen Rucker and Josh Caldwell, who have combined to score 28.8 points per outing.EXCELLENT EVAN: Taylor has connected on 35.2 percent of the 54 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 17 over his last five games. He’s also made 74.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Mountain Hawks have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Black Knights. Army has 45 assists on 99 field goals (45.5 percent) across its past three games while Lehigh has assists on 48 of 82 field goals (58.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Army is rated second among Patriot League teams with an average of 73.1 points per game. The Black Knights have averaged 82.7 points per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.