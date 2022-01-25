Lehigh hosts Army following Mann’s 20-point game

Army Black Knights (12-8, 6-2 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (7-13, 5-3 Patriot)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army takes on the Lehigh Mountain Hawks after Chris Mann scored 20 points in Army’s 74-73 overtime win against the Navy Midshipmen.

The Mountain Hawks are 4-5 on their home court. Lehigh ranks sixth in the Patriot in rebounding with 30.7 rebounds. Evan Taylor leads the Mountain Hawks with 6.0 boards.

The Black Knights are 6-2 against conference opponents. Army is fifth in the Patriot with 13.3 assists per game led by Aaron Duhart averaging 3.5.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Black Knights won the last matchup 77-55 on Jan. 7. Jalen Rucker scored 22 points to help lead the Black Knights to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is shooting 48.1% and averaging 14.3 points for the Mountain Hawks. Keith Higgins Jr. is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

Rucker is scoring 15.9 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Black Knights. Josh Caldwell is averaging 9.2 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 46.0% over the last 10 games for Army.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Black Knights: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

