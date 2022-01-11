Liberty 71, North Florida 56

NORTH FLORIDA (4-12)

Hendricksen 4-16 3-3 13, Parker 2-3 3-5 7, Adedoyin 3-7 0-0 7, Hicklen 3-10 2-3 10, James 2-6 0-0 4, Lanier 0-4 4-4 4, Preaster 1-5 0-0 2, Aybar 3-4 3-4 9, Berenbaum 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-57 15-19 56.

LIBERTY (11-6)

Robinson 5-7 10-11 21, Rode 1-5 2-2 4, McGhee 6-12 4-4 18, Venzant 1-1 3-4 5, McDowell 3-6 2-3 10, Peebles 2-6 0-0 6, Abii 0-2 2-2 2, Warfield 0-0 2-4 2, Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Burggraf 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 19-41 25-30 71.

Halftime_Liberty 33-22. 3-Point Goals_North Florida 5-25 (Hendricksen 2-6, Hicklen 2-8, Adedoyin 1-4, Berenbaum 0-1, James 0-1, Lanier 0-1, Preaster 0-4), Liberty 8-19 (McDowell 2-3, Peebles 2-4, McGhee 2-6, Jackson 1-1, Robinson 1-1, Abii 0-1, Moore 0-1, Rode 0-2). Rebounds_North Florida 23 (Hendricksen 7), Liberty 33 (McGhee 8). Assists_North Florida 8 (Adedoyin 3), Liberty 12 (Rode 4). Total Fouls_North Florida 18, Liberty 15. A_3,315 (4,000).

