Liberty 72, North Alabama 53

NORTH ALABAMA (8-12)

Chatman 1-2 0-0 2, Forrest 2-5 0-1 4, Blackmon 4-12 2-2 11, Ortiz 3-13 0-2 8, Soucie 2-5 2-4 6, Brim 4-10 5-6 14, Brown 2-7 0-0 5, Momar Cisse 0-0 0-0 0, Matic 1-3 0-0 3, Figueroa 0-0 0-0 0, Howell 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-59 9-15 53.

LIBERTY (14-6)

Preston 5-5 3-4 13, Robinson 3-6 2-2 10, Rode 6-9 4-4 17, McGhee 7-18 1-1 18, Venzant 0-1 3-4 3, Peebles 3-5 2-2 9, Warfield 1-1 0-0 2, Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Burggraf 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-46 15-17 72.

Halftime_Liberty 35-24. 3-Point Goals_North Alabama 6-22 (Ortiz 2-8, Brim 1-2, Matic 1-3, Blackmon 1-4, Brown 1-4, Howell 0-1), Liberty 7-17 (McGhee 3-10, Robinson 2-3, Peebles 1-1, Rode 1-2, Venzant 0-1). Rebounds_North Alabama 24 (Forrest 8), Liberty 36 (Rode, Venzant 8). Assists_North Alabama 4 (Brim 3), Liberty 12 (Rode 5). Total Fouls_North Alabama 14, Liberty 12. A_2,860 (4,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.