Liberty 75, Stetson 59

LIBERTY (10-6)

S.Robinson 7-8 1-2 16, Rode 5-7 0-0 12, McGhee 7-15 0-0 16, Venzant 2-2 3-4 7, McDowell 4-9 0-0 11, Peebles 5-8 0-0 11, Preston 1-3 0-0 2, Warfield 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Burggraf 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-53 4-6 75.

STETSON (6-8)

Diawara 2-6 4-5 8, Johnston 4-14 1-2 13, Jones 4-12 1-1 11, Perry 5-10 7-7 18, Swenson 1-4 0-0 2, Smith 3-4 0-0 7, Panzo 0-1 0-0 0, Valdez 0-0 0-2 0, Crawford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-51 13-17 59.

Halftime_Liberty 37-28. 3-Point Goals_Liberty 9-23 (McDowell 3-8, Rode 2-3, McGhee 2-6, S.Robinson 1-2, Peebles 1-3, Warfield 0-1), Stetson 8-26 (Johnston 4-11, Jones 2-7, Smith 1-2, Perry 1-4, Panzo 0-1, Swenson 0-1). Rebounds_Liberty 29 (Venzant 7), Stetson 23 (Diawara, Perry 7). Assists_Liberty 18 (Rode 7), Stetson 11 (Swenson 4). Total Fouls_Liberty 16, Stetson 12. A_483 (5,000).

