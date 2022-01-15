Liberty 78, Florida Gulf Coast 75

LIBERTY (12-6)

Robinson 7-7 0-1 16, Rode 1-4 2-2 4, McGhee 16-25 8-8 48, Venzant 2-5 0-0 4, McDowell 0-4 0-0 0, Peebles 2-5 0-0 6, Abii 0-6 0-1 0, Warfield 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 10-12 78.

FLORIDA GULF COAST (11-7)

Samuel 4-8 0-7 8, Catto 9-13 0-0 23, Dunn-Martin 2-17 6-6 11, Halvorsen 4-8 0-0 10, Largie 0-1 0-0 0, Rolon 4-5 1-1 10, Anderson 2-4 2-2 6, Richie 1-4 0-0 2, Weir 2-2 1-1 5, Miller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 10-17 75.

Halftime_Florida Gulf Coast 40-31. 3-Point Goals_Liberty 12-25 (McGhee 8-14, Robinson 2-2, Peebles 2-3, Abii 0-1, Rode 0-1, Venzant 0-1, McDowell 0-3), Florida Gulf Coast 9-26 (Catto 5-6, Halvorsen 2-6, Rolon 1-1, Dunn-Martin 1-10, Richie 0-3). Fouled Out_Largie. Rebounds_Liberty 31 (Venzant 7), Florida Gulf Coast 33 (Samuel 15). Assists_Liberty 12 (Robinson, Rode 3), Florida Gulf Coast 14 (Rolon 5). Total Fouls_Liberty 17, Florida Gulf Coast 13. A_2,358 (4,633).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.