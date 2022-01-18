Liberty 88, Jacksonville 49

JACKSONVILLE (11-5)

Marsh 4-6 0-0 8, Osifo 3-7 1-2 7, J.Davis 2-5 0-0 4, T.Davis 2-5 1-2 5, Nolan 2-8 2-2 8, Powell 1-9 1-2 3, Workman 4-6 0-0 8, Pridgett 2-3 0-0 6, R.Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Broady 0-1 0-0 0, Owen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 5-8 49.

LIBERTY (13-6)

Robinson 2-3 1-3 5, Rode 3-5 0-0 8, McGhee 7-11 7-7 27, Venzant 1-4 4-6 6, McDowell 7-10 0-0 21, Peebles 1-1 0-0 3, Warfield 2-4 0-0 4, Abii 0-0 2-2 2, Preston 2-2 6-6 10, Moore 1-1 0-0 2, Burggraf 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-42 20-24 88.

Halftime_Liberty 40-30. 3-Point Goals_Jacksonville 4-16 (Pridgett 2-3, Nolan 2-7, Broady 0-1, T.Davis 0-1, Owen 0-1, Powell 0-3), Liberty 16-27 (McDowell 7-9, McGhee 6-9, Rode 2-4, Peebles 1-1, Jackson 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Venzant 0-1, Warfield 0-1). Rebounds_Jacksonville 22 (Osifo 5), Liberty 27 (McGhee 6). Assists_Jacksonville 12 (Nolan 4), Liberty 20 (Rode 7). Total Fouls_Jacksonville 18, Liberty 12. A_2,823 (4,000).

