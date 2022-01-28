Liberty hosts Jacksonville State after Adams’ 22-point game

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (14-6, 7-0 ASUN) at Liberty Flames (14-6, 5-0 ASUN)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State visits the Liberty Flames after Darian Adams scored 22 points in Jacksonville State’s 70-64 victory over the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Flames have gone 9-0 in home games. Liberty is second in the ASUN shooting 39.1% from downtown, led by Blake Preston shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Gamecocks are 7-0 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville State is third in the ASUN with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Huffman averaging 4.6.

The Flames and Gamecocks face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius McGhee averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 22.8 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Shiloh Robinson is shooting 66% and averaging 9.4 points over the past 10 games for Liberty.

Demaree King is shooting 49.6% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 12.4 points. Adams is averaging 14.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Gamecocks: 9-1, averaging 74.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

