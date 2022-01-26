Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Liberty hosts North Alabama following Blackmon’s 24-point game

The Associated Press
January 26, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

North Alabama Lions (8-11, 1-5 ASUN) at Liberty Flames (13-6, 4-0 ASUN)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama visits the Liberty Flames after Jamari Blackmon scored 24 points in North Alabama’s 67-65 loss to the Stetson Hatters.

The Flames have gone 8-0 in home games. Liberty is the top team in the ASUN shooting 39.1% from downtown, led by Blake Preston shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

The Lions are 1-5 in conference matchups. North Alabama has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Flames and Lions face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius McGhee is averaging 23 points for the Flames. Shiloh Robinson is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Liberty.

Daniel Ortiz is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Lions. Blackmon is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 8-2, averaging 76.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 64.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|24 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|24 Microsoft 365 Virtual Training Days:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Charleston conducts flight operations in the South China Sea