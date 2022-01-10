Liberty looks to extend streak vs N. Fla.

North Florida (4-11, 0-2) vs. Liberty (10-6, 1-0)

Liberty Arena, Lynchburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty looks for its 13th straight conference win against North Florida. Liberty’s last Atlantic Sun loss came against the Stetson Hatters 65-59 on Jan. 15, 2021. North Florida has dropped its last four games against conference opponents dating back to last season.

SAVVY SENIORS: Liberty’s Darius McGhee, Keegan McDowell and Blake Preston have collectively accounted for 51 percent of all Flames points this season, though that number has slipped to 39 percent over the last five games.

KEY FACILITATOR: McGhee has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Liberty field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 44 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: North Florida is 0-11 when scoring fewer than 74 points and 4-0 when scoring at least 74.

STREAK STATS: North Florida has dropped its last 10 road games, scoring 58.1 points and allowing 79.3 points during those contests. Liberty has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 84.3 points while giving up 47.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Liberty defense has allowed only 60 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Flames 22nd among Division I teams. The North Florida offense has averaged 69.1 points through 15 games (ranked 221st, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.