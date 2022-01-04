Lipscomb 84, North Alabama 74

NORTH ALABAMA (7-7)

Forrest 3-7 0-1 6, Howell 3-12 0-0 8, Youngblood 2-4 0-0 6, Brim 4-12 4-4 14, Brown 1-7 0-0 3, Blackmon 7-12 2-2 22, Momar Cisse 1-4 0-0 2, Soucie 1-3 5-5 7, Ortiz 2-7 0-0 4, Figueroa 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 25-71 11-12 74.

LIPSCOMB (8-8)

Hazen 3-3 1-4 8, Asadullah 13-21 3-4 30, Johnson 5-8 2-2 13, Jones 3-7 7-8 16, Pruitt 3-8 2-2 8, Murr 2-2 3-3 7, Benham 1-3 0-0 2, Clark 0-1 0-0 0, Coleman 0-1 0-0 0, Shulman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-55 18-23 84.

Halftime_Lipscomb 41-31. 3-Point Goals_North Alabama 13-42 (Blackmon 6-10, Youngblood 2-4, Brim 2-7, Howell 2-11, Brown 1-5, Figueroa 0-2, Ortiz 0-3), Lipscomb 6-15 (Jones 3-6, Asadullah 1-1, Hazen 1-1, Johnson 1-2, Benham 0-1, Coleman 0-1, Shulman 0-1, Pruitt 0-2). Fouled Out_Howell. Rebounds_North Alabama 32 (Youngblood 7), Lipscomb 38 (Pruitt 16). Assists_North Alabama 13 (Brim 4), Lipscomb 18 (Asadullah 5). Total Fouls_North Alabama 21, Lipscomb 9. A_1,669 (5,028).

