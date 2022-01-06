Lipscomb, Central Ark. meet in conference play

Lipscomb (8-8, 1-0) vs. Central Arkansas (4-10, 1-0)

Farris Center, Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 4:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb visits Central Arkansas in an Atlantic Sun matchup. Lipscomb won 84-74 at home against North Alabama in its last outing. Central Arkansas is coming off a 79-72 win on the road against Eastern Kentucky in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Central Arkansas’ Darious Hall has averaged 13.1 points and 7.6 rebounds while Camren Hunter has put up 12.6 points and 4.6 rebounds. For the Bisons, Ahsan Asadullah has averaged 12.6 points and six rebounds while Parker Hazen has put up 7.6 points and 5.7 rebounds.DOMINANT DARIOUS: Hall has connected on 33.3 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 9 over the last five games. He’s also converted 76.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 67: Central Arkansas is 0-8 when its offense scores 67 points or fewer. Lipscomb is a perfect 5-0 when it holds opponents to 67 or fewer points.

BEHIND THE ARC: Lipscomb’s Will Pruitt has attempted 48 3-pointers and connected on 35.4 percent of them, and is 5 for 11 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Central Arkansas is ranked second in the Atlantic Sun with an average of 73.2 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.