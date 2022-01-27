Array ( [0] => sports-news [1] => national-world-headlines )
Sports News

Lipscomb heads to Jacksonville for conference matchup

The Associated Press
January 27, 2022 1:42 am
Lipscomb Bisons (9-12, 2-4 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (11-7, 3-3 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jacksonville -5.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jacob Ognacevic and the Lipscomb Bisons take on Jordan Davis and the Jacksonville Dolphins in ASUN play Thursday.

The Dolphins are 8-0 on their home court. Jacksonville ranks fourth in the ASUN with 30.0 points per game in the paint led by Mike Marsh averaging 1.1.

The Bisons are 2-4 in conference play. Lipscomb gives up 80.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.0 points per game.

The Dolphins and Bisons match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 9.1 points for the Dolphins. Kevion Nolan is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

Greg Jones averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bisons, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc. Ognacevic is shooting 56.5% and averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 62.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Bisons: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 3.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

