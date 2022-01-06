LIU 74, Mount St. Mary’s 57

MOUNT ST. MARY’S (4-11)

M.Jefferson 1-3 0-0 2, Offurum 5-7 1-2 12, Opoku 4-8 1-2 10, Benjamin 4-10 0-0 8, Thomas 3-11 0-0 8, Reaves 3-4 0-0 8, Leffew 1-4 0-0 2, Gibson 1-2 2-2 5, Cordilia 1-4 0-1 2, Barton 0-0 0-0 0, Elliott 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 4-7 57.

LIU (4-9)

Flowers 9-16 1-1 23, Kante 3-10 0-1 6, Penn 9-15 0-0 20, Wood 5-9 0-0 12, Davis 2-7 0-0 4, Rivera 1-8 0-0 2, Burns 3-5 0-0 7, Nicholson 0-0 0-0 0, Kamich 0-0 0-0 0, Wague 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-70 1-2 74.

Halftime_LIU 36-21. 3-Point Goals_Mount St. Mary’s 7-21 (Reaves 2-2, Thomas 2-8, Gibson 1-2, Opoku 1-2, Offurum 1-3, Leffew 0-1, Benjamin 0-3), LIU 9-29 (Flowers 4-10, Wood 2-2, Penn 2-6, Burns 1-3, Kante 0-1, Davis 0-2, Rivera 0-5). Rebounds_Mount St. Mary’s 28 (Opoku 7), LIU 37 (Flowers, Kante, Penn, Davis 6). Assists_Mount St. Mary’s 13 (Benjamin 6), LIU 19 (Davis 5). Total Fouls_Mount St. Mary’s 7, LIU 14. A_84 (2,500).

