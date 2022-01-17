LIU 80, St. Francis (NY) 65

LIU (7-9)

Flowers 5-12 2-4 13, Kante 2-8 1-2 5, Penn 3-9 2-2 8, Wood 4-8 4-5 13, Davis 8-14 0-3 19, Rivera 3-7 4-4 12, Burns 2-4 3-4 8, Cook 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-63 16-24 80.

ST. FRANCIS (NY) (4-13)

Hemphill 4-11 0-1 11, Cubbage 2-13 5-5 9, Haidara 2-3 0-0 4, Higgins 3-12 0-0 8, Wilcox 2-8 0-0 6, Quartlebaum 4-9 0-0 11, Moreno 5-7 1-2 13, Hardison 0-1 0-0 0, Suurorg 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 23-67 6-8 65.

Halftime_LIU 40-33. 3-Point Goals_LIU 8-23 (Davis 3-5, Rivera 2-6, Burns 1-2, Wood 1-2, Flowers 1-3, Penn 0-5), St. Francis (NY) 13-34 (Quartlebaum 3-7, Hemphill 3-8, Moreno 2-3, Wilcox 2-5, Higgins 2-6, Suurorg 1-3, Cubbage 0-2). Rebounds_LIU 40 (Flowers 9), St. Francis (NY) 35 (Wilcox 8). Assists_LIU 20 (Flowers 6), St. Francis (NY) 13 (Cubbage 5). Total Fouls_LIU 13, St. Francis (NY) 16. A_325 (1,200).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.