LIU 83, CCSU 61

CCSU (5-13)

Brown 1-3 0-0 2, Krishnan 5-14 3-3 18, Mitchell 1-8 0-2 3, Scantlebury 0-5 2-2 2, Snoddy 8-10 2-3 18, Ostrowsky 1-4 0-0 3, Newkirk 0-5 0-0 0, McLaughlin 3-3 0-0 9, Ayangma 1-4 0-0 2, Dehnavi 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 22-59 7-10 61.

LIU (6-9)

Flowers 12-22 1-1 30, Kante 1-5 0-0 2, Penn 4-11 4-4 12, Wood 0-3 1-2 1, Davis 4-8 0-1 8, Rivera 7-8 1-1 21, Burns 2-4 0-0 5, Cook 0-1 4-4 4, Crawford 0-1 0-0 0, Wague 0-1 0-0 0, Washington 0-0 0-0 0, Nicholson 0-0 0-0 0, Pickron 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-66 11-13 83.

Halftime_LIU 39-27. 3-Point Goals_CCSU 10-29 (Krishnan 5-11, McLaughlin 3-3, Ostrowsky 1-3, Mitchell 1-4, Brown 0-1, Snoddy 0-1, Newkirk 0-2, Scantlebury 0-4), LIU 12-29 (Rivera 6-7, Flowers 5-9, Burns 1-3, Cook 0-1, Kante 0-1, Pickron 0-1, Davis 0-2, Wood 0-2, Penn 0-3). Rebounds_CCSU 31 (Snoddy 10), LIU 38 (Kante 9). Assists_CCSU 16 (Snoddy 4), LIU 19 (Flowers 7). Total Fouls_CCSU 17, LIU 14. A_145 (2,500).

