LIU Brooklyn looks for home win vs St. Francis

St. Francis (Pa.) (4-9, 0-2) vs. Long Island-Brooklyn (3-9, 0-2)

Steinberg Wellness Center, Brooklyn, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Island-Brooklyn looks for its fourth straight win over St. Francis (Pa.) at Steinberg Wellness Center. The last victory for the Red Flash at Long Island-Brooklyn was a 74-67 win on Jan. 10, 2019.

SENIOR STUDS: Long Island-Brooklyn has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Ty Flowers, Eral Penn, Isaac Kante and Tre Wood have collectively accounted for 70 percent of all Sharks points this season, though that figure has dropped to 53 percent over the last five games.DOMINANT DIXON-CONOVER: Ramiir Dixon-Conover has connected on 33.3 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 18 over his last five games. He’s also made 64.9 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Sharks are 0-8 when they allow at least 69 points and 3-1 when they hold opponents to anything below 69. The Red Flash are 0-9 when allowing 70 or more points and 4-0 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK SCORING: Long Island-Brooklyn has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 98.3 points while giving up 59.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Long Island-Brooklyn is ranked first in the NEC with an average of 72.5 possessions per game.

