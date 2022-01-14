LIU hosts Cent. Conn. St. after Flowers’ 21-point performance

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (5-12, 2-2 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (5-9, 2-2 NEC)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU takes on the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils after Tyrn Flowers scored 21 points in LIU’s 75-70 overtime victory over the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Sharks have gone 5-0 in home games. LIU is 2-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Blue Devils have gone 2-2 against NEC opponents. Cent. Conn. St. is seventh in the NEC scoring 58.7 points per game and is shooting 39.7%.

The Sharks and Blue Devils square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flowers averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Sharks, scoring 18.1 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Eral Penn is shooting 42.5% and averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games for LIU.

Ian Krishnan is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 10.1 points. Nigel Scantlebury is averaging 13.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 36.8 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Blue Devils: 4-6, averaging 56.3 points, 28.2 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

