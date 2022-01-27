LIU visits Cent. Conn. St. following Flowers’ 30-point outing

Long Island Sharks (8-10, 5-3 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (5-16, 2-6 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cent. Conn. St. -6.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: LIU visits the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils after Tyrn Flowers scored 30 points in LIU’s 79-75 win over the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Blue Devils are 3-3 on their home court. Cent. Conn. St. is 2-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Sharks are 5-3 against NEC opponents. LIU ranks third in the NEC scoring 32.7 points per game in the paint led by Isaac Kante averaging 1.7.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Sharks won the last meeting 83-61 on Jan. 15. Flowers scored 30 points to help lead the Sharks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nigel Scantlebury is averaging 11.7 points and 3.4 assists for the Blue Devils. Ian Krishnan is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

Tre Wood is averaging 5.5 points and 3.4 assists for the Sharks. Flowers is averaging 23.0 points over the last 10 games for LIU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 3-7, averaging 56.9 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Sharks: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 38.5 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

