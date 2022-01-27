Trending:
Lofton, Williams lift Louisiana Tech over Rice 80-63

The Associated Press
January 27, 2022 9:50 pm
RUSTON, La. (AP) — Kenneth Lofton Jr. had 19 points and 13 rebounds as Louisiana Tech defeated Rice 80-63 on Thursday night. Cobe Williams added 17 points for the Bulldogs, while Amorie Archibald chipped in 15.

Keaston Willis had 10 points for Louisiana Tech (16-4, 7-1 Conference USA).

Quincy Olivari had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Owls (11-8, 4-4). Mylyjael Poteat added 15 points. Max Fiedler had 10 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

