Long Beach St. 65, UC Santa Barbara 58

UC SANTA BARBARA (7-6)

Norris 4-10 2-4 10, Sow 4-9 0-0 9, Mitchell 6-12 2-3 15, Sanni 3-13 1-2 7, Toure 1-1 3-4 5, Idehen 2-5 0-0 4, Pierre-Louis 2-3 1-2 5, Anderson 1-3 0-0 3, Bland 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 9-15 58.

LONG BEACH ST. (5-9)

Jones 5-8 0-0 13, Murray 5-10 4-4 15, Slater 1-10 4-4 7, Traore 6-8 5-5 17, Roberts 2-6 0-0 5, Cobb 0-2 0-0 0, Hampton 2-7 4-4 8, Rotegaard 0-1 0-0 0, Mansel 0-1 0-0 0, Neal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 17-17 65.

Halftime_UC Santa Barbara 34-26. 3-Point Goals_UC Santa Barbara 3-15 (Anderson 1-2, Mitchell 1-2, Sow 1-3, Norris 0-3, Sanni 0-5), Long Beach St. 6-17 (Jones 3-6, Roberts 1-1, Murray 1-2, Slater 1-4, Hampton 0-1, Rotegaard 0-1, Cobb 0-2). Rebounds_UC Santa Barbara 36 (Sow 14), Long Beach St. 31 (Jones, Traore 7). Assists_UC Santa Barbara 6 (Sanni 3), Long Beach St. 10 (Slater 4). Total Fouls_UC Santa Barbara 20, Long Beach St. 14. A_812 (4,000).

