Long Beach St. 70, UC Davis 63

LONG BEACH ST. (10-9)

Jones 3-9 0-0 8, Murray 5-9 9-11 19, Slater 5-13 4-6 15, Traore 1-2 0-1 2, Roberts 2-6 5-10 10, Mansel 3-4 0-2 6, Rotegaard 3-6 2-2 10, Rhoden 0-0 0-0 0, Scott 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-49 20-32 70.

UC DAVIS (8-7)

Anigwe 1-1 0-0 2, Fuller 3-10 2-4 9, Manjon 9-21 8-8 26, Milling 0-4 1-2 1, Pepper 6-15 2-2 16, Adebayo 1-1 0-0 2, Murphy 1-1 1-2 3, Borra 2-3 0-2 4, McGill 0-1 0-0 0, DeBruhl 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 14-20 63.

Halftime_34-34. 3-Point Goals_Long Beach St. 6-16 (Rotegaard 2-5, Jones 2-6, Roberts 1-1, Slater 1-3, Murray 0-1), UC Davis 3-18 (Pepper 2-7, Fuller 1-5, DeBruhl 0-1, McGill 0-1, Manjon 0-2, Milling 0-2). Fouled Out_Traore, Fuller. Rebounds_Long Beach St. 30 (Roberts 7), UC Davis 32 (Pepper 10). Assists_Long Beach St. 13 (Slater 4), UC Davis 5 (Manjon 2). Total Fouls_Long Beach St. 18, UC Davis 24. A_707 (7,600).

