Long Beach St. 71, CS Northridge 55

CS NORTHRIDGE (5-10)

Eyisi 3-8 4-5 10, Hardy 2-14 2-4 6, James 0-4 0-0 0, Wright 5-11 2-2 14, Harrick 3-9 1-1 9, Gray 1-2 0-1 2, Rains 3-6 0-1 6, Stevens 1-1 0-0 2, Okereke 3-3 0-1 6, Pezeshkian 0-0 0-0 0, Uche 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 9-15 55.

LONG BEACH ST. (6-9)

Jones 7-13 0-1 15, Murray 6-14 2-2 16, Slater 1-8 3-4 5, Traore 4-5 2-5 10, Roberts 2-5 2-2 7, Hampton 2-7 3-4 7, Cobb 1-2 2-4 4, Mansel 0-0 3-4 3, Rotegaard 0-3 1-2 1, Scott 0-0 0-0 0, Neal 1-1 1-1 3, Rhoden 0-0 0-0 0, Yan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 19-29 71.

Halftime_Long Beach St. 30-29. 3-Point Goals_CS Northridge 4-14 (Wright 2-4, Harrick 2-6, Rains 0-1, Uche 0-1, Hardy 0-2), Long Beach St. 4-17 (Murray 2-4, Roberts 1-2, Jones 1-5, Hampton 0-1, Rotegaard 0-2, Slater 0-3). Rebounds_CS Northridge 37 (Eyisi 10), Long Beach St. 39 (Traore 16). Assists_CS Northridge 9 (Hardy, Stevens 3), Long Beach St. 16 (Slater 7). Total Fouls_CS Northridge 22, Long Beach St. 18. A_1,017 (4,000).

