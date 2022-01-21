Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Long Beach St. beats UC San Diego 87-69

The Associated Press
January 21, 2022 12:45 am
< a min read
      

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Colin Slater and Joel Murray scored 20 points apiece as Long Beach State beat UC San Diego 87-69 on Thursday night.

Aboubacar Traore had 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for Long Beach State (7-9, 3-1 Big West Conference), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Jordan Roberts and Joe Hampton added 10 points.

Toni Rocak had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Tritons (8-9, 2-4), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Francis Nwaokorie added 13 points. Jake Kosakowski had 12 points.

___

        Insight by Exterro: Capt. John Henry, operations officer of the USCG Cyber Command, discusses how the Command prepares for and responds to cyber incidents. Justin Tolman, forensic subject matter expert at Exterro, will provide an industry perspective.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|17 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
1|19 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|19 Joint Fires Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President leaves East Room after news conference