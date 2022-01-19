Longwood 72, Campbell 64

CAMPBELL (9-7)

Carralero 3-5 1-2 7, Clemons 2-5 2-3 6, McCullough 5-8 5-6 17, Whitfield 6-13 1-2 16, Henderson 4-8 0-0 8, Thompson 2-8 0-0 4, Lusane 3-4 0-0 6, Mokseckas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 9-13 64.

LONGWOOD (11-5)

Granlund 3-5 0-0 8, Watson 2-2 0-2 4, Hill 5-9 2-2 12, Wade 2-5 1-2 7, Wilkins 5-9 0-0 12, Perkins 4-6 4-5 14, Nkereuwem 5-8 2-2 12, Lliteras 1-3 0-0 3, Darden 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-49 9-13 72.

Halftime_Campbell 33-27. 3-Point Goals_Campbell 5-22 (Whitfield 3-8, McCullough 2-4, Carralero 0-1, Lusane 0-1, Mokseckas 0-1, Henderson 0-2, Thompson 0-5), Longwood 9-24 (Perkins 2-2, Granlund 2-4, Wade 2-5, Wilkins 2-6, Lliteras 1-2, Darden 0-2, Hill 0-3). Rebounds_Campbell 21 (Carralero, McCullough 5), Longwood 24 (Wilkins 6). Assists_Campbell 9 (Carralero 4), Longwood 18 (Hill 6). Total Fouls_Campbell 13, Longwood 13. A_1,650 (1,807).

