Longwood 92, Winthrop 88

WINTHROP (13-8)

Hightower 5-11 4-5 16, Talford 1-2 2-3 4, Anumba 4-5 2-2 12, Buggs 6-7 1-1 15, Good 0-4 0-0 0, McMahon 5-8 2-4 17, Claxton 1-2 4-4 6, Burns 4-9 2-2 10, Jones 2-4 0-0 5, Corbin 0-1 0-0 0, King 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 29-56 17-21 88.

LONGWOOD (15-5)

Granlund 0-0 0-0 0, Watson 4-6 4-4 12, Hill 7-16 12-12 29, Wade 6-10 2-2 18, Wilkins 5-15 3-3 16, Perkins 0-2 1-2 1, Lliteras 4-6 0-0 12, Nkereuwem 1-1 0-0 2, Darden 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-57 22-23 92.

Halftime_Longwood 38-27. 3-Point Goals_Winthrop 13-27 (McMahon 5-7, Anumba 2-2, Buggs 2-3, Hightower 2-6, Jones 1-3, King 1-3, Corbin 0-1, Good 0-2), Longwood 14-25 (Lliteras 4-6, Wade 4-6, Hill 3-4, Wilkins 3-9). Fouled Out_Nkereuwem. Rebounds_Winthrop 23 (Hightower 7), Longwood 27 (Hill 7). Assists_Winthrop 12 (Hightower 4), Longwood 16 (Perkins 8). Total Fouls_Winthrop 21, Longwood 23. A_1,900 (1,807).

