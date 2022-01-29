Trending:
Louisiana and Georgia Southern face off in conference

The Associated Press
January 29, 2022 2:42 am
1 min read
      

Georgia Southern Eagles (9-9, 2-5 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (9-9, 4-4 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisiana -6.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sun Belt foes Louisiana and Georgia Southern square off on Saturday.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 6-3 at home. Louisiana is 4-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.3 turnovers per game.

The Eagles are 2-5 in conference matchups. Georgia Southern ranks fourth in the Sun Belt scoring 34.8 points per game in the paint led by Elijah McCadden averaging 0.9.

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Brown is shooting 48.9% and averaging 14.8 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Kobe Julien is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

Tre Cobbs is averaging 6.3 points for the Eagles. McCadden is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 63.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved.

