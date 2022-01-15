Louisiana-Monroe 62, Texas-Arlington 55, OT

LOUISIANA-MONROE (10-8)

Howell 4-7 2-2 10, Metskhvarishvili 6-15 8-11 23, Gonzales 2-8 0-0 5, Williams 1-7 0-0 2, Harrison 6-13 6-8 19, Phillips 1-3 0-0 2, Hall 0-0 1-4 1. Totals 20-53 17-25 62.

TEXAS-ARLINGTON (8-9)

Akobundu-Ehiogu 0-0 0-0 0, Mwamba 6-18 5-9 20, Elame 2-15 2-3 7, Levi 1-6 1-3 3, Talbot 2-6 0-0 5, Hoiberg 1-7 0-0 2, Wilson 1-1 5-8 7, Young 1-3 0-1 2, Bischoff 3-4 0-0 9. Totals 17-60 13-24 55.

Halftime_Texas-Arlington 25-24. 3-Point Goals_Louisiana-Monroe 5-18 (Metskhvarishvili 3-6, Gonzales 1-4, Harrison 1-4, Phillips 0-1, Williams 0-3), Texas-Arlington 8-33 (Bischoff 3-4, Mwamba 3-10, Talbot 1-5, Elame 1-6, Levi 0-3, Hoiberg 0-5). Fouled Out_Howell, Akobundu-Ehiogu. Rebounds_Louisiana-Monroe 34 (Harrison 13), Texas-Arlington 39 (Young 11). Assists_Louisiana-Monroe 16 (Gonzales 9), Texas-Arlington 13 (Elame 5). Total Fouls_Louisiana-Monroe 21, Texas-Arlington 22. A_1,107 (7,000).

