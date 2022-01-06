Louisiana-Monroe 80, UALR 72

UALR (6-8)

Gardner 2-6 0-0 6, Maric 10-13 3-5 24, Jefferson 0-1 0-0 0, Lukic 2-7 2-2 7, Palermo 7-12 4-4 19, White 2-9 1-2 6, Stulic 2-7 0-0 5, Osawe 2-8 0-0 5. Totals 27-63 10-13 72.

LOUISIANA-MONROE (9-6)

Howell 4-5 1-1 9, Metskhvarishvili 2-7 1-2 5, Jones 6-12 4-5 16, Ozier 5-11 0-0 12, Harrison 11-16 1-2 28, Powell 2-2 1-4 5, Phillips 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 32-56 8-14 80.

Halftime_Louisiana-Monroe 37-35. 3-Point Goals_UALR 8-28 (Gardner 2-3, Maric 1-1, Palermo 1-3, Lukic 1-4, White 1-5, Osawe 1-6, Stulic 1-6), Louisiana-Monroe 8-16 (Harrison 5-8, Ozier 2-4, Williams 1-2, Metskhvarishvili 0-2). Rebounds_UALR 29 (White 8), Louisiana-Monroe 32 (Harrison 12). Assists_UALR 16 (White 8), Louisiana-Monroe 20 (Jones 9). Total Fouls_UALR 15, Louisiana-Monroe 14. A_1,869 (7,085).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.