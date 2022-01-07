Louisiana Tech 64, UTEP 52

LOUISIANA TECH (11-3)

Lofton 5-12 1-4 11, Archibald 1-5 3-4 5, Christon 2-5 0-0 5, C.Williams 5-11 6-6 17, Willis 1-6 1-2 4, Bradford 3-4 0-0 6, Green 2-5 0-0 5, Stewart 2-3 0-0 6, Hunter 1-1 3-4 5. Totals 22-52 14-20 64.

UTEP (7-7)

Sibley 0-3 0-0 0, Verhoeven 2-3 1-1 5, Bieniemy 10-21 2-2 28, Boum 3-11 0-2 8, Saterfield 2-8 0-0 5, Hollins 2-3 0-0 4, Onyema 1-2 0-0 2, Clardy 0-1 0-0 0, Maring 0-3 0-0 0, White 0-2 0-0 0, Giffa 0-1 0-0 0, Kalu 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-59 3-5 52.

Halftime_Louisiana Tech 41-25. 3-Point Goals_Louisiana Tech 6-22 (Stewart 2-3, Christon 1-3, Green 1-4, C.Williams 1-4, Willis 1-4, Bradford 0-1, Archibald 0-3), UTEP 9-26 (Bieniemy 6-11, Boum 2-6, Saterfield 1-5, Clardy 0-1, Giffa 0-1, Maring 0-1, White 0-1). Rebounds_Louisiana Tech 39 (Lofton 18), UTEP 29 (Boum, Onyema 5). Assists_Louisiana Tech 6 (C.Williams, Green 2), UTEP 11 (Boum 5). Total Fouls_Louisiana Tech 7, UTEP 17.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.