Louisiana Tech 79, UTSA 63

LOUISIANA TECH (13-3)

Lofton 5-14 2-6 12, Archibald 12-14 1-3 31, Christon 1-2 0-0 3, C.Williams 5-9 0-0 15, Willis 1-8 0-0 3, Bradford 1-2 0-0 2, Green 2-4 2-3 7, Stewart 1-4 0-0 2, Hunter 2-4 0-0 4, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, T.Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-62 5-12 79.

UTSA (7-9)

Alley 1-7 0-0 3, Germany 7-14 3-4 17, Ivy-Curry 9-17 2-7 22, Tucker 1-3 0-0 2, Aleu 0-1 0-0 0, McNeill 3-7 1-2 7, Bofinger 1-1 0-0 2, Sabally 3-5 2-2 10, Czumbel 0-1 0-0 0, Ford 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 8-15 63.

Halftime_Louisiana Tech 40-26. 3-Point Goals_Louisiana Tech 14-28 (Archibald 6-6, C.Williams 5-8, Christon 1-2, Green 1-2, Willis 1-5, Bradford 0-1, Lofton 0-1, T.Williams 0-1, Stewart 0-2), UTSA 5-17 (Sabally 2-3, Ivy-Curry 2-6, Alley 1-5, Aleu 0-1, McNeill 0-1, Tucker 0-1). Rebounds_Louisiana Tech 30 (Lofton 16), UTSA 35 (Germany 13). Assists_Louisiana Tech 19 (Lofton, Christon 5), UTSA 10 (Tucker 3). Total Fouls_Louisiana Tech 13, UTSA 11. A_773 (4,080).

