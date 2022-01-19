Louisville 67, Boston College 54

BOSTON COLLEGE (7-8)

Bickerstaff 4-12 4-7 12, Karnik 0-3 1-2 1, Ashton-Langford 8-16 3-3 22, Langford 2-12 0-2 4, Zackery 1-6 0-0 3, Post 4-11 3-6 11, Galloway 0-5 1-2 1, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-65 12-22 54.

LOUISVILLE (11-7)

Curry 6-6 1-3 13, Williams 2-5 0-0 5, Ellis 3-7 0-0 7, Faulkner 2-6 3-4 8, Locke 3-10 1-2 10, Withers 4-6 2-3 10, West 1-4 0-0 2, Williamson 2-5 3-4 7, Cross 1-3 3-6 5. Totals 24-52 13-22 67.

Halftime_Louisville 30-28. 3-Point Goals_Boston College 4-20 (Ashton-Langford 3-8, Zackery 1-2, Karnik 0-1, Post 0-1, Bickerstaff 0-3, Galloway 0-5), Louisville 6-18 (Locke 3-7, Ellis 1-1, Faulkner 1-3, Williams 1-3, Cross 0-1, Withers 0-1, West 0-2). Fouled Out_Karnik. Rebounds_Boston College 41 (Bickerstaff 15), Louisville 42 (Williams 8). Assists_Boston College 11 (Zackery 4), Louisville 15 (Faulkner 7). Total Fouls_Boston College 17, Louisville 18. A_12,123 (22,090).

