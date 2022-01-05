Loyola, BU meet in conference play

Loyola (Md.) (7-6, 1-1) vs. Boston University (10-5, 1-1)

Case Gym, Boston; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Patriot League foes meet as Loyola (Md.) faces Boston University. Loyola (Md.) won 79-70 at home against Holy Cross in its last outing. Boston University lost 83-71 on the road against Navy in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Boston University has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Sukhmail Mathon, Javante McCoy, Walter Whyte, Jonas Harper and Fletcher Tynen have collectively accounted for 75 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 72 percent of all Terriers points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Cam Spencer has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Loyola (Md.) field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 22 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 71: Loyola (Md.) is 0-5 when it allows at least 71 points and 7-1 when it holds opponents to less than 71.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Loyola (Md.) is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 65 points or fewer. The Greyhounds are 2-6 when opponents score more than 65.

DID YOU KNOW: Boston University has attempted the second-most free throws among all Patriot League teams. The Terriers have averaged 17.5 foul shots per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.