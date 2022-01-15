Loyola Chicago 64, Indiana St. 56

LOYOLA CHICAGO (13-2)

Uguak 3-7 0-0 6, Hutson 0-2 0-0 0, Kennedy 6-10 2-4 15, Norris 4-11 3-3 12, Williamson 5-8 3-7 17, Knight 2-3 2-2 6, R.Schwieger 1-4 0-0 3, Hall 0-1 0-0 0, Clemons 1-3 0-0 3, Welch 1-2 0-0 2, S.Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 10-16 64.

INDIANA ST. (8-8)

Wilbar 2-2 0-0 5, Henry 5-9 1-2 12, Larry 3-7 2-2 8, Neese 2-9 0-1 5, M.Thomas 3-7 0-0 7, Hobbs 2-9 0-0 6, Bledson 3-11 0-0 6, Stephens 2-4 2-2 7. Totals 22-58 5-7 56.

Halftime_Indiana St. 33-30. 3-Point Goals_Loyola Chicago 8-24 (Williamson 4-5, Clemons 1-3, Kennedy 1-4, Norris 1-4, R.Schwieger 1-4, Hutson 0-1, Uguak 0-3), Indiana St. 7-25 (Hobbs 2-7, Wilbar 1-1, Henry 1-2, M.Thomas 1-2, Stephens 1-3, Neese 1-6, Bledson 0-2, Larry 0-2). Rebounds_Loyola Chicago 34 (Knight 10), Indiana St. 28 (Larry 6). Assists_Loyola Chicago 8 (Uguak 4), Indiana St. 12 (Bledson 6). Total Fouls_Loyola Chicago 14, Indiana St. 16. A_3,614 (10,200).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.