Loyola Chicago 78, Bradley 71, OT

BRADLEY (7-8)

Leons 3-4 1-1 8, Mast 9-18 1-2 20, Hickman 4-7 1-1 9, Roberts 3-14 1-4 8, Kent 5-9 2-4 13, Tahvanainen 2-7 2-2 8, Howell 2-5 0-0 5, Linke 0-1 0-0 0, Montgomery 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 8-14 71.

LOYOLA CHICAGO (10-2)

Uguak 6-8 4-9 16, Hutson 0-2 0-0 0, Kennedy 1-3 2-3 4, Norris 1-6 2-2 5, Williamson 4-13 9-11 20, R.Schwieger 4-13 4-5 13, Knight 7-8 0-0 14, Hall 2-3 0-0 4, Clemons 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Welch 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-58 21-30 78.

Halftime_Bradley 33-29. 3-Point Goals_Bradley 7-26 (Tahvanainen 2-5, Kent 1-2, Leons 1-2, Howell 1-4, Mast 1-6, Roberts 1-6, Hickman 0-1), Loyola Chicago 5-23 (Williamson 3-8, Norris 1-4, R.Schwieger 1-6, Hall 0-1, Hutson 0-1, Kennedy 0-1, Uguak 0-2). Fouled Out_Roberts. Rebounds_Bradley 36 (Leons 8), Loyola Chicago 33 (Knight 11). Assists_Bradley 15 (Roberts, Howell 4), Loyola Chicago 16 (Norris 5). Total Fouls_Bradley 22, Loyola Chicago 15.

