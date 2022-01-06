Loyola Chicago 79, San Francisco 74

LOYOLA CHICAGO (10-2)

Uguak 4-8 2-3 10, Hutson 5-11 2-2 13, Kennedy 2-7 5-6 9, Norris 2-5 0-0 6, Williamson 2-4 4-5 9, R.Schwieger 9-10 3-5 24, Welch 3-5 0-0 6, Hall 1-2 0-0 2, Knight 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Clemons 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-54 16-21 79.

SAN FRANCISCO (13-2)

Massalski 10-10 0-3 20, Tape 2-2 2-2 6, Bouyea 6-11 0-0 13, Shabazz 7-14 0-0 15, Stefanini 3-9 2-2 9, Meeks 3-9 0-0 8, Kunen 0-1 0-1 0, Rishwain 1-4 0-0 3, Ryuny 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-60 4-8 74.

Halftime_San Francisco 39-38. 3-Point Goals_Loyola Chicago 7-20 (R.Schwieger 3-4, Norris 2-3, Williamson 1-1, Hutson 1-3, Clemons 0-1, Hall 0-1, Kennedy 0-2, Welch 0-2, Uguak 0-3), San Francisco 6-25 (Meeks 2-7, Rishwain 1-3, Bouyea 1-4, Shabazz 1-4, Stefanini 1-6, Kunen 0-1). Fouled Out_Shabazz. Rebounds_Loyola Chicago 30 (Kennedy, Williamson 8), San Francisco 22 (Massalski, Bouyea 5). Assists_Loyola Chicago 13 (Hutson 3), San Francisco 15 (Bouyea 4). Total Fouls_Loyola Chicago 17, San Francisco 20.

