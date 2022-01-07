Loyola-Chicago looks for home win vs Bradley

Bradley (7-8, 1-2) vs. Loyola of Chicago (10-2, 1-0)

Joseph J. Gentile Center, Chicago; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola of Chicago looks for its fifth straight win over Bradley at Joseph J. Gentile Center. The last victory for the Braves at Loyola of Chicago was a 54-53 win on Jan. 13, 2016.

SENIOR STUDS: Loyola of Chicago has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Lucas Williamson, Ryan Schwieger, Braden Norris and Aher Uguak have combined to account for 52 percent of all Ramblers scoring this season, though that figure has dropped to 34 percent over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Terry Roberts has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Bradley field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Bradley is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 70 points and 7-1 when scoring at least 70.

STREAK SCORING: Loyola of Chicago has scored 90 points per game and allowed 61 over its six-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Loyola of Chicago is rated second among MVC teams with an average of 78.9 points per game.

