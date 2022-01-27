Loyola Chicago visits Southern Illinois after Williamson’s 20-point game

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (15-3, 6-1 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (10-10, 3-5 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Illinois -6; over/under is 123.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago takes on the Southern Illinois Salukis after Lucas Williamson scored 20 points in Loyola Chicago’s 59-47 win over the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Salukis are 7-2 in home games. Southern Illinois is sixth in the MVC with 6.0 offensive rebounds per game led by J.D. Muila averaging 1.2.

The Ramblers are 6-1 in MVC play. Loyola Chicago ranks sixth in the MVC with 31.1 rebounds per game led by Williamson averaging 4.9.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Ramblers won 59-47 in the last matchup on Jan. 26. Williamson led the Ramblers with 20 points, and Ben Coupet Jr. led the Salukis with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Domask is averaging 15.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and four assists for the Salukis. Lance Jones is averaging 8.0 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 34.4% over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

Williamson is averaging 12.8 points for the Ramblers. Braden Norris is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 4-6, averaging 64.5 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Ramblers: 9-1, averaging 73.2 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

