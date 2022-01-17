Loyola Marymount 70, Portland 58

PORTLAND (10-7)

Austin 5-11 5-6 16, Meadows 4-13 8-8 16, Nduka 6-13 4-4 16, Robertson 2-9 2-3 7, Svetozarevic 1-2 0-0 3, Sjolund 0-5 0-0 0, Harvey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-53 19-21 58.

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (8-7)

Leaupepe 1-2 0-0 3, Quintana 4-7 0-0 12, Shelton 6-12 2-3 14, Douglas 0-1 0-0 0, Scott 5-8 0-0 10, Marble 4-7 4-7 15, Merkviladze 4-8 4-5 12, Anderson 2-6 0-0 4, Lewis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-53 10-15 70.

Halftime_Loyola Marymount 31-28. 3-Point Goals_Portland 3-23 (Svetozarevic 1-2, Austin 1-3, Robertson 1-7, Nduka 0-2, Meadows 0-4, Sjolund 0-5), Loyola Marymount 8-24 (Quintana 4-6, Marble 3-6, Leaupepe 1-2, Lewis 0-1, Shelton 0-2, Merkviladze 0-3, Anderson 0-4). Fouled Out_Leaupepe. Rebounds_Portland 23 (Nduka 7), Loyola Marymount 31 (Scott 10). Assists_Portland 11 (Robertson 4), Loyola Marymount 18 (Shelton 6). Total Fouls_Portland 17, Loyola Marymount 23.

