Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Loyola Marymount 85, Pepperdine 80, OT

The Associated Press
January 21, 2022 1:33 am
< a min read
      

PEPPERDINE (6-14)

Zidek 11-15 5-6 28, Ohia Obioha 0-5 1-2 1, Mallette 4-9 3-3 14, Mitchell 5-8 2-2 16, Smith 3-9 0-0 6, M.Lewis 2-6 2-3 7, Munson 2-5 0-3 4, Polk 0-4 0-0 0, Basham 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 29-64 13-19 80.

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (9-7)

Leaupepe 2-4 0-0 4, Marble 4-7 1-1 10, Quintana 6-14 4-4 22, Shelton 3-8 4-7 10, Scott 12-18 7-9 31, L.Lewis 0-6 0-0 0, Anderson 3-6 0-0 6, Merkviladze 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 31-66 16-21 85.

Halftime_Loyola Marymount 36-26. 3-Point Goals_Pepperdine 9-20 (Mitchell 4-6, Mallette 3-6, Zidek 1-3, M.Lewis 1-4, Polk 0-1), Loyola Marymount 7-19 (Quintana 6-12, Marble 1-1, Merkviladze 0-1, Shelton 0-1, Leaupepe 0-2, L.Lewis 0-2). Fouled Out_Munson, Marble, Merkviladze. Rebounds_Pepperdine 29 (Munson 8), Loyola Marymount 37 (Scott 10). Assists_Pepperdine 22 (Mitchell 8), Loyola Marymount 16 (Quintana, Scott 4). Total Fouls_Pepperdine 22, Loyola Marymount 20. A_616 (3,900).

        Insight by Exterro: Capt. John Henry, operations officer of the USCG Cyber Command, discusses how the Command prepares for and responds to cyber incidents. Justin Tolman, forensic subject matter expert at Exterro, will provide an industry perspective.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|17 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
1|19 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|19 Joint Fires Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President leaves East Room after news conference