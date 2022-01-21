Loyola Marymount 85, Pepperdine 80, OT

PEPPERDINE (6-14)
Zidek 11-15 5-6 28, Ohia Obioha 0-5 1-2 1, Mallette 4-9 3-3 14, Mitchell 5-8 2-2 16, Smith 3-9 0-0 6, M.Lewis 2-6 2-3 7, Munson 2-5 0-3 4, Polk 0-4 0-0 0, Basham 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 29-64 13-19 80.
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (9-7)
Leaupepe 2-4 0-0 4, Marble 4-7 1-1 10, Quintana 6-14 4-4 22, Shelton 3-8 4-7 10, Scott 12-18 7-9 31, L.Lewis 0-6 0-0 0, Anderson 3-6 0-0 6, Merkviladze 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 31-66 16-21 85.
Halftime_Loyola Marymount 36-26. 3-Point Goals_Pepperdine 9-20 (Mitchell 4-6, Mallette 3-6, Zidek 1-3, M.Lewis 1-4, Polk 0-1), Loyola Marymount 7-19 (Quintana 6-12, Marble 1-1, Merkviladze 0-1, Shelton 0-1, Leaupepe 0-2, L.Lewis 0-2). Fouled Out_Munson, Marble, Merkviladze. Rebounds_Pepperdine 29 (Munson 8), Loyola Marymount 37 (Scott 10). Assists_Pepperdine 22 (Mitchell 8), Loyola Marymount 16 (Quintana, Scott 4). Total Fouls_Pepperdine 22, Loyola Marymount 20. A_616 (3,900).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments